Imagine an Instagram post being used as evidence in a trial. It happened to SBF

A glimpse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s well-populated calendar, in the months before FTX’s crash—and, according to testimony, well after he knew about the billions of dollars owed to FTX customers (and that there wasn’t money to repay)—arrived at the end of testimony in his federal fraud trial Tuesday.

On October 14, 2022, about three weeks before FTX’s implosion, there was a “free flowing” discussion hosted by Morgan Stanley for investors, starring Bankman-Fried. On September 21, 2022, it was a “small group dinner” with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, at New York’s Pierre Hotel. On September 20, a one-hour meeting with former President Bill Clinton at a midtown Hilton. On September 16, a half-hour meeting with New York Governor Kathy Hochul, proposed for the Capital Grille on New York’s 42nd Street. Earlier, in March 2022, a dinner with New York Mayor Eric Adams at Osteria La Baia in midtown. And for Bankman-Fried’s cover shoot for Forbes magazine for its 400 list, in 2021, a mere 15 minutes was allotted at a Hudson Yards hotel.

The invitations came into evidence as part of analysis from an FBI special agent, presumably to help explain jurisdiction—that is, what occurred in Manhattan in this case, so that there’s a link to why the Manhattan-based U.S. attorney’s office is prosecuting Bankman-Fried. (The central reason, of course, is that the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office is the most prominent of federal prosecutors’ offices, and most well-versed in financial crimes.)

Earlier in the day, FTX’s former head of engineering, Nishad Singh, weathered well a cross-examination from defense lawyer Mark Cohen, which was more aggressive than what the defense had pursued with other witnesses.