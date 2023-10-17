Here’s your guide to landing a job in cybersecurity

As the number of cyberattacks skyrockets , organizations realize they must do everything in their power to secure their networks and corporate data. Consequently, the demand for cybersecurity professionals is also increasing.

In fact, the top challenge for companies pursuing cybersecurity initiatives is the cybersecurity skill gaps, according to the Computing Technology Industry Association’s (CompTIA) “State of Cybersecurity 2024” report.

“One strong option for bridging that gap is to bring in less experienced cybersecurity professionals who continue building their skills while becoming familiar with your corporate culture and objectives,” the report reads.

Here are some tips to help you land your first job in cybersecurity: