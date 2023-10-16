Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing was good for the bottom line, but bad for the brand

Netflix hoped that cracking down on password sharing would convert sharers into subscribers, but it may have been equally successful at converting people into haters.

According to a new report from research firm MoffettNathanson, the streamer’s decision to restrict access to shared accounts has hurt Netflix’s perception among its users.

Using survey data of more than 19,000 adult Americans, MoffettNathanson found a majority of people who share accounts now have a negative view of Netflix. The vibes are particularly bad with young users. About 7 in 10 “givers” and nearly four in five “receivers” under the age of 35 say they have a negative perception of Netflix. Even a plurality of young non-sharers—49%—say they view Netflix negatively.

Also not helping Netflix’s perception is the fact that most people appear to be sharing passwords with members of their own family. According to the report, the most common sharing relationships are parent-child (42%), siblings (24%), and other family (17%).