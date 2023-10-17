FTX executive describes excess spending, celebrity hobnobbing, and his panic over missing billions

On the balcony of their $35 million penthouse apartment in the Bahamas, as evening fell, Nishad Singh asked his boss and onetime roommate, Sam Bankman-Fried, for a rare one-on-one meeting. Singh had just learned that there was a $13 billion “hole,” as he put it, in the finances of FTX—money that FTX was supposed to be storing as customer deposits, but which Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research had used up. “I was really hoping I misunderstood,” Singh testified.

As Singh paced around the balcony, with its pool, Moroccan-inspired latticework, and purple mood lighting, Bankman-Fried “was reclined on one of the white, like, chaise chairs,” Singh testified in Manhattan federal court on Monday, where Bankman-Fried’s fraud trial is in its third week.

[Photo: U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of New York]

“‘Caroline’s really freaked out,’” Singh recalled telling Bankman-Fried, referring to former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison. Bankman-Fried had recently asked Singh and another top lieutenant, Gary Wang, for their thoughts on shutting down the trading firm Alameda. When Singh asked Ellison how feasible shutting it down was, “she said, I believe verbatim, ‘That’s impossible,’” Singh said. Ellison revealed that Alameda owed FTX customers that $13 billion—money it had taken from FTX customer deposits. “I was really afraid,” Singh said.

Bankman-Fried’s response on the balcony that night was “‘I’m not sure what there is to worry about,’” Singh recalled, though allowed that “‘we are a little short’” on liquid assets.