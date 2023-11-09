4 must-have travel apps for dealing with delays and cancellations

If you haven’t traveled for a while, let me share some unsurprising news: It hasn’t improved. Lines are longer. Flights are more expensive. Delays and cancellations seem to be the norm now, not the exception.
And with the holidays coming up, things certainly aren’t going to get much better. Luckily, these four apps can help you outmaneuver your fellow travelers in the face of such setbacks.
LoungeBuddy
If you’re going to get stuck in an airport, you might as well get stuck as comfortably as possible.
LoungeBuddy helps you locate nearby airport lounges and even lets you book day passes directly, although you’ll need to be an American Express cardholder to do so.
There’s an iOS app available for download, but no Android version I’m sorry to say. That being said, the mobile site works just fine either way.
HotelTonight
The ultimate app for dealing with canceled flights, HotelTonight serves up deals on same-day hotels.
Enter your city and you’ll get a list and map of nearby hotels that have vacancies, including special discounts on regular room rates.