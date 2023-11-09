Fast company logo
Stuck at the airport? These free apps can help.

4 must-have travel apps for dealing with delays and cancellations

[Photo: nizar kauzar/Unsplash]

BY Doug Aamoth

If you haven’t traveled for a while, let me share some unsurprising news: It hasn’t improved. Lines are longer. Flights are more expensive. Delays and cancellations seem to be the norm now, not the exception.

And with the holidays coming up, things certainly aren’t going to get much better. Luckily, these four apps can help you outmaneuver your fellow travelers in the face of such setbacks.

LoungeBuddy

If you’re going to get stuck in an airport, you might as well get stuck as comfortably as possible.

LoungeBuddy helps you locate nearby airport lounges and even lets you book day passes directly, although you’ll need to be an American Express cardholder to do so.

There’s an iOS app available for download, but no Android version I’m sorry to say. That being said, the mobile site works just fine either way.

HotelTonight

The ultimate app for dealing with canceled flights, HotelTonight serves up deals on same-day hotels.

Enter your city and you’ll get a list and map of nearby hotels that have vacancies, including special discounts on regular room rates.

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

