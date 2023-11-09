4 must-have travel apps for dealing with delays and cancellations

If you haven’t traveled for a while, let me share some unsurprising news: It hasn’t improved. Lines are longer. Flights are more expensive. Delays and cancellations seem to be the norm now, not the exception.

And with the holidays coming up, things certainly aren’t going to get much better. Luckily, these four apps can help you outmaneuver your fellow travelers in the face of such setbacks.

LoungeBuddy

If you’re going to get stuck in an airport, you might as well get stuck as comfortably as possible.

LoungeBuddy helps you locate nearby airport lounges and even lets you book day passes directly, although you’ll need to be an American Express cardholder to do so.