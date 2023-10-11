Caroline Ellison calls SBF’s ‘eccentric founder’ look carefully crafted

Wearing what seemed to be the same gray blazer as on Tuesday, Caroline Ellison, testifying against her former boss and former boyfriend, Sam Bankman-Fried, in his federal fraud trial, dropped a lot of information on Wednesday: the alleged “Thai prostitutes” that FTX created accounts in the names of, as it tried to free up funds frozen by Chinese government officials, and the “bribe” she said it paid to those officials; what she described as Bankman-Fried intentionally dressing “sloppily” and resisting cutting his mop of curls as part of a careful image of an eccentric founder, and even believing his messy hair led to higher bonuses for him at a former employer.
Her testimony also included the “constant state of dread” Ellison says she experienced once she knew—and took part in covering up—the fact that Alameda Research, the hedge fund Bankman-Fried owned and she was CEO of, was taking customer funds from the FTX cryptocurrency exchange; Bankman-Fried’s alleged belief that Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman would provide a hail-Mary investment at the last minute; the fake balance sheets that Ellison created for Alameda lenders, misleading them about billions that Alameda owed to FTX—and about the $5 billion that she says it had lent to Bankman-Fried and others; plus, the habit she and Bankman-Fried had, when they dated, of sharing Google docs with thoughts and analyses of their troubled relationship. She also appeared to have left the door open for the defense.
“A constant state of dread”
In the afternoon, Ellison at one point held back tears, sniffling, and with her voice rising in pitch and tightening, she described the day in early November 2022 when she realized the game was up, and she’d have to reveal that Alameda had been taking FTX customer funds to cover its expenses and investments. “That was overall the worst week of my life,” she said. “This had been something I had been trying to keep secret for the past several months.” She added, “I felt a sense of relief that I didn’t have to lie anymore,” as she dabbed her nose with a tissue from a box that a courtroom staff member placed next to her.
Ellison described feeling increasingly frantic as she realized the hole that Alameda and FTX were in back in June 2022. After a decline in crypto prices, lenders demanded repayment of their loans to Alameda. “I was very stressed out; we were talking about billions of dollars,” she said. “We’d have to be taking money from FTX customers because Alameda had lost too much to be able to pay the lenders back.
“Every day, I was worrying about the possibility of customer withdrawals from FTX, and this getting out and the people that could be hurt by that,” she said, adding that she knew if a large number of FTX customers decided to withdraw their money all at once—which occurred in November 2022, leading to FTX’s and Alameda’s implosion—that Alameda couldn’t pay. Though she discussed with Bankman-Fried the $10 billion Alameda had taken from FTX customers in June 2022, she testified that Bankman-Fried told her to keep repaying loans that Alameda owed, and continued to make venture investments via Alameda (thus increasing Alameda’s debt to FTX customers) rather than repaying the customer deposits taken from FTX. “I was mostly concerned that if anyone would find out, it would all come crashing down,” she said. Indeed, in fall 2022, with the money that Alameda had taken from FTX even higher, Bankman-Fried was considering buying Snapchat, she said.
Despite the eye-glazing display of spreadsheets and excerpts from Signal chats that the prosecution showed during the day-and-a-half of Ellison’s direct testimony, none showed Bankman-Fried obviously telling Ellison to commit crimes. Most of his responses were anodyne, if juvenile, like Bankman-Fried’s “lol” response when an executive joked about what Ellison said she believed was a bribe paid to Chinese officials, or his “oof” when another executive warned, in November 2022, that customer withdrawals on FTX were occurring at the rate of $120 million an hour. (Ellison’s response to that news: a sad smiley face. “I was terrified,” she said.)
A cultivated image of an “eccentric founder”
Ellison offered other tantalizing bits of information on Wednesday.