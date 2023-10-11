Caroline Ellison calls SBF’s ‘eccentric founder’ look carefully crafted

Wearing what seemed to be the same gray blazer as on Tuesday, Caroline Ellison , testifying against her former boss and former boyfriend, Sam Bankman-Fried, in his federal fraud trial , dropped a lot of information on Wednesday: the alleged “Thai prostitutes” that FTX created accounts in the names of, as it tried to free up funds frozen by Chinese government officials, and the “bribe” she said it paid to those officials; what she described as Bankman-Fried intentionally dressing “sloppily” and resisting cutting his mop of curls as part of a careful image of an eccentric founder, and even believing his messy hair led to higher bonuses for him at a former employer.

Her testimony also included the “constant state of dread” Ellison says she experienced once she knew—and took part in covering up—the fact that Alameda Research, the hedge fund Bankman-Fried owned and she was CEO of, was taking customer funds from the FTX cryptocurrency exchange; Bankman-Fried’s alleged belief that Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman would provide a hail-Mary investment at the last minute; the fake balance sheets that Ellison created for Alameda lenders, misleading them about billions that Alameda owed to FTX—and about the $5 billion that she says it had lent to Bankman-Fried and others; plus, the habit she and Bankman-Fried had, when they dated, of sharing Google docs with thoughts and analyses of their troubled relationship. She also appeared to have left the door open for the defense.

“A constant state of dread”

In the afternoon, Ellison at one point held back tears, sniffling, and with her voice rising in pitch and tightening, she described the day in early November 2022 when she realized the game was up, and she’d have to reveal that Alameda had been taking FTX customer funds to cover its expenses and investments. “That was overall the worst week of my life,” she said. “This had been something I had been trying to keep secret for the past several months.” She added, “I felt a sense of relief that I didn’t have to lie anymore,” as she dabbed her nose with a tissue from a box that a courtroom staff member placed next to her.

Ellison described feeling increasingly frantic as she realized the hole that Alameda and FTX were in back in June 2022. After a decline in crypto prices, lenders demanded repayment of their loans to Alameda. “I was very stressed out; we were talking about billions of dollars,” she said. “We’d have to be taking money from FTX customers because Alameda had lost too much to be able to pay the lenders back.