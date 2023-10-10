How Dropbox is tackling AI—and why it’s glad it ditched its offices

In October 2020, as it became clear COVID-19 wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon, Dropbox made a big bet. Rather than continuing with a temporary remote-work policy and postponing longer-term decisions, the company declared it was going virtual-first . Henceforth, employees could work from anywhere and—with some coordination of collaboration hours—on their own schedules. The company argued that doing so wouldn’t hinder its ability to build products and run its business. Actually, it believed the move would make it easier to understand what customers wanted in an age when collaboration would be more distributed than ever.

Three years later, enough normalcy has returned to the world that Dropbox is holding a conference called Work in Progress: Perspectives today in New York City. It’s the first in-person edition since the before times, combining product updates with more open-ended conversations about where work is going as AI seems to be on the cusp of fundamentally transforming it.

As the event approached, I spoke with cofounder and CEO Drew Houston about what’s new with Dropbox the product and Dropbox the company. We were both using Zoom from the comfort of our own homes, which was a sign of changing times in itself. The last time we talked, in 2019, we met in a music-themed room at the company’s palatial headquarters in San Francisco—one of the lavish legacies it shed by embracing virtual work.

Looking back, Houston doesn’t seem haunted by regret over the era when Dropbox signed the biggest commercial real estate lease in San Francisco history and had a cafeteria so remarkable that the urban legend it had earned a Michelin star seemed plausible. “I wouldn’t change a lot,” he maintains. “I mean, I think we got a little carried away. We maybe solved a little bit too much for our comforts.” But he says that the company’s 2020 gamble on virtual collaboration has paid off in a big way. And he’s quick to connect the dots between its move away from brick-and-mortar teamwork and its ability to leverage AI to best advantage in its products.