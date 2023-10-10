How Dropbox is tackling AI—and why it’s glad it ditched its offices

In October 2020, as it became clear COVID-19 wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon, Dropbox made a big bet. Rather than continuing with a temporary remote-work policy and postponing longer-term decisions, the company declared it was going virtual-first. Henceforth, employees could work from anywhere and—with some coordination of collaboration hours—on their own schedules. The company argued that doing so wouldn’t hinder its ability to build products and run its business. Actually, it believed the move would make it easier to understand what customers wanted in an age when collaboration would be more distributed than ever.
Three years later, enough normalcy has returned to the world that Dropbox is holding a conference called Work in Progress: Perspectives today in New York City. It’s the first in-person edition since the before times, combining product updates with more open-ended conversations about where work is going as AI seems to be on the cusp of fundamentally transforming it.
As the event approached, I spoke with cofounder and CEO Drew Houston about what’s new with Dropbox the product and Dropbox the company. We were both using Zoom from the comfort of our own homes, which was a sign of changing times in itself. The last time we talked, in 2019, we met in a music-themed room at the company’s palatial headquarters in San Francisco—one of the lavish legacies it shed by embracing virtual work.
Looking back, Houston doesn’t seem haunted by regret over the era when Dropbox signed the biggest commercial real estate lease in San Francisco history and had a cafeteria so remarkable that the urban legend it had earned a Michelin star seemed plausible. “I wouldn’t change a lot,” he maintains. “I mean, I think we got a little carried away. We maybe solved a little bit too much for our comforts.” But he says that the company’s 2020 gamble on virtual collaboration has paid off in a big way. And he’s quick to connect the dots between its move away from brick-and-mortar teamwork and its ability to leverage AI to best advantage in its products.
“We’re using Dropbox as a lab,” he says. “In a world where everybody’s relocated to the cloud and working in screens instead of offices, and where we have this silicon brain that’s a great compliment to our human brain.”
AI, Dropbox style
At its conference, Dropbox is showing off several uses of AI across its portfolio of products for wrangling digital content, none of which have yet reached general availability. Dropbox Dash, an AI-powered universal search tool is entering public beta: It can scour Microsoft 365 (née Office), Google Workspace, Salesforce, Notion, and numerous other apps along with Dropbox itself. Dropbox AI, which soups up Dropbox searches with features such as summarization and natural-language queries (“show me photos from my photoshoot yesterday”), is still in alpha but rolling out to more users. Also in alpha: Dropbox Studio, a new video editing/posting tool with AI-infused capabilities such as the ability to slice frames out of a video by deleting blocks of text in a transcript.
Of course, it would be bizarre if Dropbox weren’t using AI to reimagine broad swaths of its products. Everyone else—from competitors in the company’s own Zip Code (Box) to productivity’s kingpins (Microsoft, Google)—is also doing it. Some of what Dropbox is building, such as summarization features, feel like they’ll soon be regarded as necessities, not breakthroughs. But Houston says there’s plenty of opportunity for the company to distinguish itself even as AI becomes table stakes.