Intel spinoff and IPO could mean another attractive chip stock hitting the market at a future date

An old name is set to make new waves in the IPO market, although not immediately.

Chipmaker Intel announced this week that it’s planning to spin off its Programmable Solutions Group (PSG) at the beginning of 2024. It will also conduct an IPO for the new stand-alone entity at some point in the next two or three years. Intel will retain majority ownership in the new company but will also seek investors, and Sandra Rivera, an Intel executive vice president who currently leads Intel’s Data Center and AI operations, will become PSG’s CEO.

“Our intention to establish PSG as a standalone business and pursue an IPO is another example of how we are consistently unlocking more value for our stakeholders,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a statement. “Sandra has proven herself by reinvigorating DCAI, placing it on a path for success. I am confident she will bring PSG that same dedication, energy and customer commitment.”

Notably, PSG’s spinoff would mark the second of its sort in recent years for Intel, which also spun off and conducted a successful IPO for Mobileye, a self-driving car company, in 2022. It’s also another IPO in the field-programmable gate array (FPGA) business, following Arm Holdings, which went public in September. FPGAs are a type of circuit that can be reconfigured or reprogrammed by end-users to fit specific requirements or use cases—hence, the term “programmable chips.”