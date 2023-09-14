Arm IPO: ARM stock jumps nearly 25% in its first day of trading

The largest IPO of the year is showing a lot of strength as shares of Arm Holdings began trading Thursday afternoon.

The chip designer’s stock priced at $51 per share for its debut and was trading at nearly 20% above that within an hour. It held those gains to close up nearly 25%, to $63.59 a share.

That’s good news for investors and companies that have been sitting on the market’s sidelines, as Arm’s solid opening could spur more companies to initiate their own IPOs, after a nearly two-year drought.

Arm’s market debut is the biggest since Rivian went public two years ago. The IPO price, which was at the top end of its range, valued Arm at $54.5 billion. That’s big, but given the company’s role in designing chips used by artificial intelligence products, parent organization SoftBank had initially hoped to see a value of up to $70 billion. (Still, the raise was far more than the $32 billion Softbank paid for Arm in 2016.)