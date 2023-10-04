Convicted Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli makes surprise appearance at SBF trial

Martin Shkreli, the “Pharma Bro” known for his attention-getting antics, and convicted and imprisoned with federal fraud charges—he’s now out—showed up at Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial on Wednesday, in a somewhat bizarre cameo.

The comparisons between the two are many, from the fraud charges themselves, to the men’s streams of social media posts that were subsequently used against them by prosecutors, to both men’s flouting of rules that got their bail revoked and landed them in jail (Bankman-Fried watched the Super Bowl via a VPN contacted to a potential witness, and gave Caroline Ellison’s private writings to a reporter, while Shkreli encouraged his social-media followers to pluck a hair from Hillary Clinton’s head).

Already, I’d been thinking about the similarities between the cases quite a bit. They’re similar in terms of the defense approaches (Shkreli’s lawyers said he thought he was just moving money around and planned on making customers whole, and Bankman-Fried’s lawyers Wednesday made similar arguments), the notoriety of the defendants, and their online profiles. Shkreli, now out of prison, seems to be trying to reestablish his cultural relevancy with this case, and is commenting on it widely and frequently.

The last time I wrote about Shkreli was in the Elle magazine piece, “The Journalist and the Pharma Bro,” about a onetime Bloomberg journalist who also covered his case, Christie Smythe. She fell for him and thought the feelings were reciprocated, leading to the breakup of her marriage and her leaving her Bloomberg job. When I requested comment from him for the article, he effectively broke up with her using me as the intermediary.