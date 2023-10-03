The failed promise of a 3-day workweek

Is there anything AI won’t be able to do?

Jamie Dimon doesn’t think so. In an interview with Bloomberg TV this week, the CEO of JPMorgan made headline-grabbing predictions about the technology and how it will improve our lives, including a very specific estimate of how long workweeks are likely to be in our AI-powered future.

“Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology,” Dimon said. “And literally, they’ll probably be working three-and-a-half days a week.”

Dimon’s comments followed a similar forecast from investor Ray Dalio, who theorized at the Fast Company Innovation Festival last month that AI could usher in an age of three-day workweeks. “In terms of productivity, it could be mind-blowing,” Dalio said.