The failed promise of a 3-day workweek

Is there anything AI won’t be able to do?
Jamie Dimon doesn’t think so. In an interview with Bloomberg TV this week, the CEO of JPMorgan made headline-grabbing predictions about the technology and how it will improve our lives, including a very specific estimate of how long workweeks are likely to be in our AI-powered future.
“Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology,” Dimon said. “And literally, they’ll probably be working three-and-a-half days a week.”
Dimon’s comments followed a similar forecast from investor Ray Dalio, who theorized at the Fast Company Innovation Festival last month that AI could usher in an age of three-day workweeks. “In terms of productivity, it could be mind-blowing,” Dalio said.
Lest anyone start prompting ChatGPT for clever ideas about how to spend their four-day weekends, it’s worth pointing out that Dimon and Dalio are just the latest in a long line of business leaders and economists who have predicted the inevitable arrival of three-day workweeks. A cursory search of newspaper archives turned up similar predictions stretching back several decades. Here are a few examples:
1936
In a 1936 speech to union workers, labor leader Frank Morrison predicted that improved working conditions would one day lead to 21-hour workweeks and living wages for everyone. As reported by the Associated Press, the secretary of the American Federation of Labor noted how 60-hour workweeks were once commonplace, but that 40 had become the new standard, a comparison that sounds eerily familiar to today’s predictions.
1940
Mayor Fiorello La Guardia of New York led America’s largest city during the toughest of times, so he might be forgiven for an optimistic speech he once delivered at the newly minted Hunter College building. As reported by the Daily News in 1940, La Guardia predicted that the next generation of educated Americans will have “the full enjoyment of . . . leisure,” including three-day workweeks.