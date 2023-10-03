Fast company logo
From offering to pay Trump billions to drop out of politics to designing a headquarters to look like his hair, here are a few notable details in Lewis’s new Sam Bankman-Fried biography.

10 big revelations from Michael Lewis’s SBF book, ‘Going Infinite’

Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for a bail hearing at Manhattan Federal Court on August 11, 2023 in New York City. [Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images]

BY Chris Morris9 minute read

The revelations about Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX aren’t going to be confined to the courtroom.

As the trial of the disgraced King of Crypto gets underway (follow along with Fast Company’s coverage inside the courtroom here), a new book by Moneyball and The Big Short author Michael Lewis focusing on SBF has hit shelves. And Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon is already one of the best-selling books on Amazon—and loaded with new stories of Bankman-Fried’s ascension and sudden collapse.

Lewis began to shadow SBF about a year before the FTX founder was arrested, giving him a front-row seat to the company’s downfall and the financial, political, and possibly legal moves of its founder. Even as SBF sat under house arrest in his parents’ house (before being sent back to jail), he continued to speak with Lewis, who writes in detail about the FTX scandal.

The 288-page tome follows Bankman-Fried’s attempt to live life by his own rules. (Lewis, it’s worth noting, has already come under criticism for what some say is an overly sympathetic portrait of SBF.) Here are some of the revelations found within.

SBF considered paying Trump $5 billion not to run again

Bankman-Fried’s political contributions flew under the radar for a long while. (Lewis notes SBF contributed $5.2 million to Biden’s 2020 campaign and was never even thanked for it.) But when he became a more visible donor, he considered one transaction that was distinctly different than what other contributors might have contemplated.

SBF, writes Lewis, viewed Trump an “existential risk” and decided the best way to remove him was to pay him not to run for president—an idea Trump was reportedly open to.

“His team had somehow created a back channel into the Trump operation and returned with the not terribly Earth-shattering news that Donald Trump might indeed have his price: $5 billion. Or so Sam was told by his team,” Lewis writes.

