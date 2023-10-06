Sam Bankman-Fried’s cofounder describes FTX’s hidden cheat code to misuse customer funds

What Sam Bankman-Fried knew, how early he knew it, and the steps big and small he took to make it happen: His former friend, cofounder of Alameda Research, and FTX’s former chief technology officer Gary Wang laid it all out in damaging testimony on Friday at Bankman-Fried’s federal fraud trial . Wang offered new information on the extent of the actions at FTX and of Bankman-Fried.

According to Wang, in June 2022, with prices of cryptocurrency dropping, some lenders called in their loans to Alameda, a hedge fund that specialized in crypto. Bankman-Fried, who owned 90% of Alameda and the majority of FTX, asked Wang to figure out what Alameda’s balance sheet was. Wang discovered that Alameda owed FTX more than $11 billion. FTX’s revenue then was about $1.5 billion, meaning the other $9.5 billion or so “all came from customers” at FTX, who “did not agree for us to use these funds” and “we said publicly that we would not use customer funds like this,” Wang testified.

After Wang made the calculation, he, Bankman-Fried, and two other top executives, Nishad Singh and Caroline Ellison, met in their Bahamas office, he said. They discussed Alameda’s negative balance. Then Bankman-Fried “turned to Caroline and said, ‘Alameda can go ahead and return the borrows,’” Wang testified. That meant that Alameda should repay its lenders—which, in turn, meant taking further money from FTX customers beyond the $11 billion it already owed.

In September 2022, when Wang asked Ellison how much Alameda was borrowing from FTX, the total amount was up to $14 billion. Bankman-Fried, he testified, did not appear surprised at this number.