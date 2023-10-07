Why Taylor Swift is arguably the most powerful person in tech

The biggest box office hit of October, and maybe all of the fall, is almost certainly going to be Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. One research firm says that Swift’s Eras live concert tour, upon which the film is based, may gross $2.2 billion in North America alone. Now the recorded version is coming to movie theaters in 100 countries so that people who couldn’t see the tour in person can experience it on the big screen.

Hollywood analysts are estimating that the film could open north of $100 million in its first weekend—a record for any concert film. But the movie is notable for another reason: It’s not being distributed by a Hollywood studio. Instead, it will be distributed by the movie theater chain AMC.

The unusual arrangement was the brainchild of Swift and her team after the superstar reportedly disagreed with Hollywood studios who wanted the film but wanted to wait until 2025 to release it. According to a report from Puck, Swift’s team then called up Adam Aron, the CEO of the beleaguered AMC theater chain, and asked AMC to distribute the film directly instead. Such a distribution method is highly unusual and, in going this route, AMC risks incurring the wrath of Hollywood studios, which generate the films on which it relies. Yet Aron reportedly personally negotiated the offer with Swift’s team.

Perhaps Aron understood that it was better to irk Hollywood heavyweights than Swift herself. If so, he wouldn’t be the first CEO to capitulate to Swift’s desires. The singer has a history of getting the biggest business leaders in the world to bow to her. Here are the major power players who already have.