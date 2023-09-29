National Coffee Day 2023: Get your free coffee at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, Dutch Bros, and more today

Who doesn’t like a holiday where you can get a free cup of coffee?

That’s exactly what today is: Friday, September 29, 2023, is National Coffee Day in the United States and Canada. Of course, National Coffee Day shouldn’t be confused with International Coffee Day, which takes place this Sunday, October 1.

There are two bits of good news for coffee lovers: First, as CNN Business notes, the National Coffee Association (NCA) has revealed that coffee consumption is continuing to “bounce back” since the height of the pandemic. People grabbing an in-office cup of joe in the workplace has now recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with 36% of American workers reaching for a cup.

But the second bit of news is even better: National Coffee Day means that many chains are giving out the caffeinated beverages for free. Here’s where and how to get your free cup of coffee today: