National Coffee Day 2023: Get your free coffee at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, Dutch Bros, and more today

Who doesn’t like a holiday where you can get a free cup of coffee?
That’s exactly what today is: Friday, September 29, 2023, is National Coffee Day in the United States and Canada. Of course, National Coffee Day shouldn’t be confused with International Coffee Day, which takes place this Sunday, October 1.
There are two bits of good news for coffee lovers: First, as CNN Business notes, the National Coffee Association (NCA) has revealed that coffee consumption is continuing to “bounce back” since the height of the pandemic. People grabbing an in-office cup of joe in the workplace has now recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with 36% of American workers reaching for a cup.
But the second bit of news is even better: National Coffee Day means that many chains are giving out the caffeinated beverages for free. Here’s where and how to get your free cup of coffee today:
- Dunkin’: Those who are members of the Dunkin’ Rewards loyalty program can get a free iced or hot coffee with any purchase today.
- Dutch Bros Coffee: If you buy a “Drink More Coffee” hat from Dutch Bros, you can get your drink of choice for free.
- Krispy Kreme: Anyone can stop by a Krispy Kreme location to get a free medium iced or hot coffee—no purchase necessary.
- Circle K: You can get a free cup of coffee of any size at any of Circle K’s 7,000 locations using the app.
- Peet’s Coffee: The coffee chain has set up a new Disloyalty Program that lets you use loyalty points earned at Starbucks and Dunkin’ to get a free Peet’s coffee.
- Tim Hortons: If you are a member of Tim Hortons’ rewards program, you can get a free medium iced or hot coffee.
- Sheetz: The convenience store chain is giving anyone a free Nitro or cold brew coffee of any size via its app.
And don’t forget that many independent coffee shops and smaller chains may also be participating in National Coffee Day celebrations. Many will post on their social media channels if they have any giveaways, so be sure to check with your local coffee shop.