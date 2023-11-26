World Changing Ideas Awards Extended Deadline This Friday, 12/13!
This cheap, easy trick lets you use your iPad as a TV or display for everything from productivity to gaming.

[GIF: Doug Aamoth]

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

Well, this is a handy trick. My sixth-generation iPad Mini is now pulling double duty as a portable TV.

That’s thanks to the free and excellent Orion app, which, when paired with an inexpensive USB-C to HDMI adapter, turns any compatible iPad into a display capable of connecting to just about any output device.

Here’s how it works.

[Photo: Doug Aamoth]

What you’ll need

For starters, you’ll need an iPad with a USB-C port. That includes the following models:

  • iPad Pro 11-inch (first generation or later)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third generation or later)
  • iPad Air (fourth generation or later)
  • iPad Mini (sixth generation)

You’ll also need a USB-C to HDMI adapter capable of capturing video. Lux, the company behind Orion, recommends this one, though if you happen to already have a similar one on hand, try that one first.

I can tell you that it needs to be capable of video capture: I tried a standard USB-C to HDMI cable, which I normally use to hook up my iPad to a TV, and it didn’t work. The one Lux suggests is currently sitting at $21, but started at $15 and kept creeping up in price. I managed to snag one for $20—so get while the getting is still good.

Doug Aamoth is a 20-year veteran of the tech industry and has written extensively about trends in Big Tech; innovative, new products; and personal-productivity tips.You can connect with him on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

