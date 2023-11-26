Well, this is a handy trick. My sixth-generation iPad Mini is now pulling double duty as a portable TV.

That’s thanks to the free and excellent Orion app , which, when paired with an inexpensive USB-C to HDMI adapter , turns any compatible iPad into a display capable of connecting to just about any output device.

What you’ll need

For starters, you’ll need an iPad with a USB-C port. That includes the following models:

iPad Pro 11-inch (first generation or later)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third generation or later)

iPad Air (fourth generation or later)

iPad Mini (sixth generation)

You’ll also need a USB-C to HDMI adapter capable of capturing video. Lux, the company behind Orion, recommends this one, though if you happen to already have a similar one on hand, try that one first.

I can tell you that it needs to be capable of video capture: I tried a standard USB-C to HDMI cable, which I normally use to hook up my iPad to a TV, and it didn’t work. The one Lux suggests is currently sitting at $21, but started at $15 and kept creeping up in price. I managed to snag one for $20—so get while the getting is still good.