Costco’s recall nightmare: Nearly 50,000 mattresses could be growing mold

BY Sarah Bregel1 minute read

Costco mattresses are not helping anyone get any shut-eye this week. On Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of 48,000 mattresses that were sold either at the bulk-shopping stores or on Costco.com.

The reason? Consumers say the mattresses are growing mold. If that’s not enough to keep you up at night, there was no shortage of reports. FXI, which manufactures the mattresses in question, received 541 claims of mold on the mattresses, according to the CPSC. The products affected by the recall are the Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and the Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses, which were sold in the San Francisco Bay Area and in the Northwest, as well as online, from January through June of this year. Prices for the products ranged from $150 to $750.

Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattress (left) and Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch mattress [Images: via CPSC] The CPSC says that the mattresses may have been exposed to water during manufacturing, damaging the foam inside the products. Mold is not just undesirable to sleep on: It can also pose serious health risks, especially to people with compromised-immune systems. Costco says it is contacting everyone who purchased one of the recalled items. It’s only the latest in a series of head-turning recalls in recent months. Just this week, Kraft recalled American cheese singles that may stick to the wrapper and cause a choking hazard. Trader Joe’s has had six recalls so far this year for foreign materials being found in food, and Nestlé recalled cookie dough over worrisome wood fragments.