I make $60,000 working in the Hamptons. Here’s how the other half lives

BY Pavithra Mohan6 minute read

This article is part of a series of firsthand accounts from people who work in high cost-of-living areas and are struggling to stay financially afloat. If you’d like to share your perspective, reach out to staff writer Pavithra Mohan at pmohan@fastcompany.com.

The Hamptons have long been an enclave for the rich and famous. But during the pandemic, the region only grew more desirable, transcending its status as a summer getaway for the wealthy. As affluent New Yorkers moved out there full-time, they drove up housing costs in an already steep real estate market, making life in the Hamptons even more untenable for local workers. Between 2010 and 2021, the population of East Hampton jumped by more than 30%, according to U.S. census data. Over the last few years, school enrollment has spiked and businesses have flocked to the region to capitalize on the influx of residents. But what happens when the very people who staff local businesses can no longer afford to stay in the Hamptons? For 37-year-old Miles Maier, who has spent almost his entire life in East Hampton—and nearly 20 years working for the town—it’s increasingly difficult to picture a future in which he can continue living there, let alone buy property. Here, Maier shares what it’s like to live in the Hamptons as a public-sector employee. This conversation has been edited for space and clarity.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

‘You depend on the workforce to keep the community alive and going’ My family moved out here [when] I was around one. We lived in a trailer park for about a year. My parents got on the affordable housing lottery and then got a house. The town was buying up plots of land and building homes to keep local families here. The East End was kind of building up at that point, in the late ’80s going into the ’90s. I got [my] job pretty much right out of high school. I didn’t really have prospects of going to college or a trade school or really have any clear understanding of what my future was going to be. The marine patrol department was looking for a laborer [for] maintenance and mechanic work. Since then, I’ve pretty much been here doing that. I’m 37, so I’ve been out of high school for almost 20 years. There is a large swath of people that I grew up with and graduated with that took off. Since COVID-19 started, the rate of [price] increases on everything from groceries to gasoline to housing is just astronomical. When I graduated high school, I think you could probably rent a one bedroom [and] private bathroom somewhere for maybe $800 to $1,000 a month at the highest. Right now, I defy you to try to find a place for one person [for] less than $2,500 a month. A lot of places out here are not even full apartments. [You may] have a bedroom, private bathroom, and a private entrance. You can’t really use the rest of the house. Here’s a microwave, a coffeemaker, and a hot plate. Good luck. And you pay over $2,000 a month.

Expand to continue reading ↓