What it’s like to be a ski patroller in an expensive mountain town

This article is part of a series of firsthand accounts from people who work in high cost-of-living areas and are struggling to stay financially afloat. If you’d like to share your perspective, reach out to staff writer Pavithra Mohan at pmohan@fastcompany.com.

Over the past few years, the employees staffing ski resorts in some of the most expensive mountain towns across the U.S. have increasingly turned to unions in the face of stagnant wages and rising housing costs. At resorts like Breckenridge and Purgatory in Durango, Colorado, ski patrollers have successfully unionized and inked contracts that have significantly increased their hourly pay; in 2022, ski patrollers in Park City, Utah, nearly went on strike after months of prolonged contract negotiations. For years, ski patrollers like Emma Donharl, the president of Purgatory’s ski patrol union, have been expected to overlook the low pay (not to mention the additional costs of gear and certifications) because the work can be so thrilling. But their days are also taxing and unpredictable, involving everything from medical care to resort safety measures and avalanche mitigation. “I didn’t fully understand everything that went into ski patrol before I joined it,” Donharl says. “It’s so many random things. We’re the people that you call when you have a drunk and belligerent guest—or when you have moose on the hill.” And as the cost of living in mountain towns has been driven up by an influx of remote workers and the proliferation of vacation rentals, Donharl and other workers have been forced to reckon with their financial realities. Here, Donharl shares what it takes to make ends meet as a ski patroller in Durango. This conversation has been edited for space and clarity.

“It was more my sense of purpose that was driving me to ski patrol” I grew up in Pagosa Springs, about an hour east of Durango. So I’ve lived in Southwest Colorado my whole life. I knew that college wasn’t in my immediate future leaving high school, so I entered the workforce almost immediately. I worked in a bakery for a few years. And after that ended, I found a job on Craigslist for a raft company. And since I didn’t know what I was doing, I was like, “That sounds like a ton of fun.” So I entered the seasonal lifestyle. To be able to survive here, I started working at Purgatory [Resort] after my first season as a raft guide. I started as a ski school reservationist, and then I moved into lift operations. And now, I’m a ski patroller; I’ve been patrolling for three years. I just recently left the raft company, but I was there for eight years. When I left, I was making $15.50 [an hour], after being there for seven years. My summer was like my fat season. I knew that’s when I was going to make the most money, so I would work every single day throughout the summer, with maybe a week off total starting [from the] end of April going into October. It was more my sense of purpose that was driving me to ski patrol [in 2020]. I had been a [lift operator] for four years, and I had kind of hit as high as I could go. My last year as a [lift operator], I was making $13.85 [an hour], which was the same wage as my boyfriend, who had been a [lift operator] for, I think, 10 years at that point. I moved to patrol, [and my pay] went from $13.85 to $14. That year, they were so light on [lift operators] that they bumped the pay up to $16—so I essentially took a pay cut to join patrol.

