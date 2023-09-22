Here’s what happened when three Hollywood showrunners on strike tried writing for a major brand

BY Nicole LaPorte6 minute read

One morning in early September, three Hollywood showrunners met in a hotel conference room in Los Angeles with several senior-level marketing executives at a Fortune 500 company. The mission: to brainstorm ideas for an advertising campaign.

The WGA strike was entering its fourth month, and these A-list television writers —Jeff Astrof, his sister Liz Astrof, and David Nickoll—were eager to put their skills to use in a new way after such a long stretch of joblessness. The brand, which for competitive reasons did not wish to be named in this article, saw in these out-of-work creatives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reset their image in a way that was more infused with Hollywood storytelling than the type of advertising typically created by a traditional agency. Indeed, the idea was to come up with a storyline and characters for a digital series that wouldn’t feel anything like branded entertainment. Ideally, it would resemble the kind of original streaming series you’d find on Netflix or Hulu. “The idea is to create great characters and story and get paid for it,” admits Jeff Astrof, a former Friends writer who is currently the showrunner on the Courtney Cox series, Shining Vale, on STARZ. “Personally, I jumped at the opportunity, because it’s to do what we do—storytelling—just not for a network or a studio. I guess it’s advertising, but it’s more of a backdoor into it.”

The notion of inviting Hollywood writers into the corporate-branding world was dreamed up by Daniel Rosenberg, a former Revolution Studios production executive and Inside Man executive producer who went on to cofound the creative agency Piro in 2010. He and cofounder Tim Piper, an Ogilvy & Mather alum who was behind Dove’s acclaimed Evolution campaign, positioned Piro to sit firmly at the intersection of entertainment and advertising. In 2014, the company partnered with Chipotle on the Hulu web series Farmed & Dangerous, a four-episode miniseries that never mentioned Chipotle; it was a comedic spoof on agribusiness. The series was considered a pioneering piece of advertising that went viral and sparked angry pushback—i.e., great PR—from some farmers and agricultural groups. Nearly a decade later, Piro is taking this kind of work a step further. As it started to become clear that a Hollywood writers’ strike was on the horizon, Rosenberg saw an opportunity to give writers work that is not covered by the WGA while simultaneously helping brands. And so, earlier this year, Piro launched Piromaniacs, a division that takes the template of creating out-of-the-box advertising campaigns but adds one, new, and critical element: Hollywood talent. Rosenberg says that Piromaniacs is attempting to solve two problems: how to help Hollywood writers diversify their portfolios and revenue streams, and how to help brands create content that feels like stand-alone entertainment at a time when viewers are Tivo-ing through ads or simply avoiding them altogether on Netflix’s or Hulu’s premier streaming tiers. “The idea was, how do you start to work with Hollywood storytellers and offer their brains to advertisers?” he says. “We’re trying to create entertainment that is strategic but doesn’t feel like advertising at all. And then surround that entertainment with harder-hitting advertising that will actually move the marketing needle.” (With Farmed & Dangerous, for example, Chipotle ads ran between episodes of the series.)

Expand to continue reading ↓