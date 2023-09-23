This story has been updated to include the news of the successful completion of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission.

NASA safely delivered the oldest dirt ever collected back to Earth on Sunday morning, September 24, a tiny capsule parachuting gently to the Utah desert carrying a sealed container with a half-pound of rock and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu by the robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx.

It is by far the largest sample of alien-world material delivered back to Earth since NASA’s final Moon landing, Apollo 17, in 1972, and the sample is expected to contain water, amino acids, and maybe even more complicated molecules—the building blocks of proteins. The dirt scooped from the tiny asteroid, which will be flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center on Monday, is presumed to be unchanged since the solar system and Earth formed 4.6 billion years ago.

The flight of OSIRIS-REx out to the asteroid Bennu and back has gone virtually flawlessly, from its launch in September 2016, to the navigation that allowed the spacecraft to chase down an asteroid just three-tenths of a mile long, to the mission’s return on exactly the day predicted at launch, after traveling 3.8 billion miles, equivalent to flying out to Uranus and back.