Requiem for Rupert: The era of the media mogul is truly over

BY James Surowiecki3 minute read

What made people like Redstone and Murdoch distinctive was that they ran their companies like personal fiefdoms, and, in Murdoch’s case, used them as vehicles for his politics and personal obsessions (like, most obviously, his love of newspapers). They seemed more interested in empire-building via acquisitions and amassing power and influence than in following the more rationalized, profit-maximizing ethos characteristic of managerial capitalism. And in most cases, the moguls were able to do this because they controlled their companies, so even when those companies were public, they could remain relatively indifferent to what their shareholders wanted. In most cases, this wasn’t great for the business prospects of the companies the moguls ran. As Jonathan Knee, Bruce Greenwald, and Ava Seave showed in their book “The Curse of the Mogul” (2009), media stocks significantly underperformed the market in the mogul era. Obsession with size blinded moguls to the fact that they were paying too much for assets that made little strategic sense, which in turn explains why in the 2000s, media companies had to take $200 billion worth of write-downs on overpriced acquisitions. And most moguls were more interested in dealmaking than managing.

Murdoch, interestingly, was an exception. As Knee and his coauthors put it, Murdoch had “all the elements of the perfect mogul.” He was a capable manager, able to run his companies efficiently. And he had genuine entrepreneurial instincts, exemplified by his creation first of the Fox TV network and then of Fox News, both of which successfully challenged, and then became a part of, dominant media oligopolies, and both of which transformed television—not always for the better. Fox News also gave Murdoch the kind of political influence and cultural weight he’d always craved. Under the stewardship of Roger Ailes, it fused right-wing populism and a tabloid sensibility, and was really the first cable news network with an explicitly political angle (even if it described itself as “fair and balanced”). And it ended up becoming not just enormously profitable, but also powerful, changing both TV and American politics, becoming a focal point for the rise of the populist Right, the Tea Party, and eventually, Donald Trump (whom Murdoch, by all accounts, detests). Murdoch was less successful, ironically, as a wheeler and dealer, in part because he, like most moguls, tended to overpay in pursuit of his passions or his desire for scale. He spent $3 billion on TV Guide and a couple of other magazines, more than $1 billion on MySpace and IGN, $6 billion for a stake in Gemstar (a TV program-guide company that no one remembers), and ended up selling it for only $1 billion. Perhaps his best deal, in fact, was not an acquisition but a sale—his selling of all the Fox entertainment assets to Disney for $71 billion.