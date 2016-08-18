Still kicking: Sumner Redstone wins boardroom battle with Viacom, Dauman resigns

He may be 93, visibly frail and his mental competence has been repeatedly questioned in recent years. But legendary media mogul Sumner Redstone still has plenty of fight in him. Redstone won his vicious battle for control of Viacom on Thursday evening with the resignation of his main antagonist CEO Philippe Dauman and the addition of his hand-picked favorites to the board of the company. The board also elected Thomas Dooley, a well-liked veteran executive at Viacom, to replace Dauman, at least through the end of September.