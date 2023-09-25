Everything you need to know about the government’s efforts to regulate AI

The public launch of ChatGPT nearly a year ago sent political leaders around the world scrambling to spur generative AI development within their own countries—and to create guardrails to ensure the technology doesn’t run amok.

In the U.S. alone, members of Congress have proposed a whirlwind of bills—some more serious than others—intended to regulate everything from who gets to develop AI to what kind of liability companies face when things go wrong; the Biden administration, meanwhile, has issued executive orders, wrested voluntary commitments from tech firms, and begun the bureaucratic slog that is the federal rulemaking process. Overseas, the rate of progress has been even more frenzied, with the European Union expected to soon pass the world’s first set of comprehensive rules governing AI.

If the swell of proposals seems tough to keep track of, that’s because it is. The Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), a leading tech lobbying firm, tells Fast Company it is currently tracking more than 50 federal bills that have either been introduced or proposed in draft form, in addition to more than 50 initiatives—including executive orders, regulatory efforts, and more—begun by the Biden administration. And that’s to say nothing of what’s happening in the states or the endless run of hearings, public pronouncements, closed door forums, and other interventions in Washington.

“It’s really a dizzying array of things on the Hill and in the administration,” says John Miller, ITI’s chief legal officer, noting that the organization is tracking at least 150 distinct proposals.