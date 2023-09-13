Sen. Chuck Schumer’s summit is trying to solve AI’s biggest issues with the wrong guest list

A number of key figures in the AI industry are gathering in Washington today as part of Senator Chuck Schumer’s inaugural AI Insight Forum to hold “a much-needed conversation about how Congress can tackle AI,” as the New York Democrat put it .

But the list of attendees at Schumer’s forum has given some within the AI field pause—both because of the names on the list, and the names missing. Tech companies and their representatives dominate, while civil society representatives are few and far between. “[M]any of the CEOs will act as talking heads for their policy/comms teams,” Deb Raji, a University of California, Berkeley researcher who is attending the summit, tweeted last month. “[A]s usual in the AI space, there’s a severe underrepresentation of civil society, academia and advocacy groups. I suspect it’s because many in govt falsely assume those groups are less familiar with the tech.”

Raji was unable to speak ahead of the forum outside Twitter, but she’s far from the event’s only skeptic.

The gender imbalance was pointed out when the list of attendees was first announced back in August, and some have noted the differing roles men and women are playing in the meeting. “It’s striking to me that tech corporations are represented by men, while people and their rights are represented by people who aren’t men,” says Margaret Mitchell of AI company Hugging Face, and former lead of Google’s AI ethics team. “It’s a case in point of the systemic inequality within tech on the one hand, the pigeonholing of women into non-technical roles on the other hand, and the U.S. government’s contribution in enabling, empowering, and propagating these deeply problematic tech skews.”