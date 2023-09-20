Google Bard takes a big step toward personalized AI

BY Mark Sullivan4 minute read

Google Bard takes an important step toward usefulness Google has been hustling to regain its early (pre-ChatGPT) lead in the development of AI models and tools. The company released its Bard chatbot to a limited number of users in March, allowing them to add the chatbot as an experimental feature within its core search product. Now the company is pushing Bard a step further by letting users give the chatbot access to their Gmail and Google Drive accounts. Users can also give Bard permission to pull videos from YouTube, as well as map information from Maps and Flights. Giving an AI tool access to Gmail and document data might give some users pause. But Google chose to require a high level of intentionality from users in order to do so: Users must install an extension that allows Bard to connect to other Google services. The company also assures users that data accessed by the bot will not be seen by Google workers charged with providing reinforcement feedback to the Bard model. Nor will Google use the data for advertising purposes, it says. Done safely, giving Bard access to users’ personal data is a very important step for Google. LLM chatbots à la ChatGPT know only what they’ve learned from the compressed version of the internet on which they’re trained. To become a useful personal assistant, a chatbot has to have some knowledge of the user and their plans, projects, and preferences. Personally, I’ve been waiting for this moment from the start of the AI chatbot boom. The first AI chatbots have been disappointing because they’ve not been able to learn much about me. Microsoft is giving its “copilots” the ability to mine data from its various productivity apps—but that’s within the realm of the workplace. By giving Bard access to users’ personal email and documents Google might gain the inside track in “personal AI.”