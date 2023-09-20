Apple beats rivals including Microsoft and Google for being the most future-proof brand

Apple has topped the 2023 FutureBrand Index , beating out major competitors like Google, Microsoft, and Samsung for the No. 1 spot, although some of those competitors didn’t lag too far behind.

The FutureBrand Index is an annual list, now in its ninth year, that rates companies by how future-proof their brand is. FutureBrand says the findings of its 2023 index suggest that if brands want to perform well in the future, they need to avoid what it calls the “Purpose Void—a place where an ever more informed and enquiring public relegates organizations which fail to practice what they preach.”

“The FutureBrand Index points toward a truth: In order to garner high brand esteem, companies must foster agility, spearhead innovation, and embrace an unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility,” Lynne Field, head of strategy at FutureBrand North America, said in a statement. “In this era of corporate mistrust and consumer polarization, the companies that remain true to their mission and deliver what they promise will win in the hearts and minds of their stakeholders.”

The top five companies that are remaining true to their mission in the 2023 FutureBrand Index are: