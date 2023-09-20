Kraft Singles American cheese recall: Plastic choking fears impact 84,000 cases of wrapped slices

Kraft Heinz has announced the recall of some products containing individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices. The recall comes after it was determined that the cheese slices may see plastic stuck to them after being unwrapped. Here’s what you need to know.
What’s happened?
Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall of some of its Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices products after it was found that a customer removed a slice’s individual plastic wrap and a thin layer of plastic was left on the cheese slice. The plastic can cause a gagging or choking hazard if the slice is then eaten.
How did this happen?
Kraft said that “a temporary issue developed on one of our wrapping machines,” which made it possible “that a thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed.” The company also stated that “Kraft Heinz has fixed the machine that wrapped the affected slices and all other processing machines have been thoroughly inspected.”
Has anyone been hurt by eating a cheese slice with plastic on it?
Kraft said that no serious health issues or injuries have been reported, but it did receive six complaints from consumers stating that “they choked or gagged in connection with the issue.”
Which products are included in the Kraft cheese recall?
The company says two products are included in the recall:
- The first is the 16 oz Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product. The affected product has an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1 and a “Best When Used By” date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Kraft says, “Individual packages in this recall will contain an S and 72 in the Manufacturing code.”
- The second product is the 3 lb multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product. These have a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a “Best When Used By” date of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.
What do the recalled products look like?
Kraft has posted photos of both recalled products here.
What do I do if I have a recalled product?
Do not consume it. Kraft says you can return the products to the store where you bought them for a refund or an exchange.
How can I contact Kraft with concerns or questions?
You can call the company at 1-800-280-8252. Phone lines are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.