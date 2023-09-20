Kraft Singles American cheese recall: Plastic choking fears impact 84,000 cases of wrapped slices

Kraft Heinz has announced the recall of some products containing individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices. The recall comes after it was determined that the cheese slices may see plastic stuck to them after being unwrapped. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s happened?

Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall of some of its Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices products after it was found that a customer removed a slice’s individual plastic wrap and a thin layer of plastic was left on the cheese slice. The plastic can cause a gagging or choking hazard if the slice is then eaten.

How did this happen?

Kraft said that “a temporary issue developed on one of our wrapping machines,” which made it possible “that a thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed.” The company also stated that “Kraft Heinz has fixed the machine that wrapped the affected slices and all other processing machines have been thoroughly inspected.”

Has anyone been hurt by eating a cheese slice with plastic on it?

Kraft said that no serious health issues or injuries have been reported, but it did receive six complaints from consumers stating that “they choked or gagged in connection with the issue.”