Crayola is launching an online flower shop for a good cause

Crayola, the company known for catering to kids’ artistic endeavors for decades, is coloring the world in a new, but just as vibrant way. On Tuesday, the crayon maker announced the launch of Crayola Flowers : an online flower shop for all your fresh-cut floral needs.

The brand partnered with Mrs. Bloom’s, an importer and distributor of fresh-cut flowers, to bring the shop to life—and flowers into your living room.

“With Crayola Flowers, we are sowing the seeds of change and nurturing the growth of positive impacts that reach far beyond beautiful petals and stems,” said Ari Shapiro, partner and marketing director of Mrs. Bloom’s, according to a press release. “We’re not just sending beautiful, fresh bouquets, we’re also educating consumers about organizations whose work likely benefits someone they know and love, reinforcing the idea that kindness can flourish in even the simplest gestures.”

The store sells boxed flowers and bouquets, but it’s not just branching out for profit’s sake. A fundraising platform is also in bloom: 10%-50% of every direct sale made on the site will be donated to a participating charity, such as the American Heart Association, the Humane Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, and the Wounded Warrior Project.