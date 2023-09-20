New York, Seattle are among the cities eyeing stronger protections for gig economy workers

Joshua Wood remembers days during the COVID-19 lockdown when New York City’s streets were practically empty, save for workers like him.
That experience convinced the 25-year-old Brooklynite—who makes deliveries for both Uber Eats and a package delivery service—that the gig economy needed some urgent changes.
Roughly one in 6 American adults have engaged in gig work for platforms such as Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, according to a 2021 report by the Pew Research Center. But while those jobs promise flexibility and a low barrier to entry, they often pay less on an hourly basis than the prevailing minimum wage and lack basic protections such as overtime, sick pay, and unemployment insurance.
“There was a sense among workers, coming off the pandemic, that something really needed to be done,” says Wood, a member of the labor group Los Deliveristas Unidos, which fights for gig worker benefits in New York City. “So much of the city is dependent on the work that we do—but if we want to make the conditions better for us, we have to be the ones to do it.”
New York City has since passed a package of legislation guaranteeing a minimum wage and other benefits for app-based food deliverers, and communities across the country are following suit. In the past five years, lawmakers in at least 10 jurisdictions—including cities such as Chicago and Seattle, and states such as Colorado, Connecticut, and Minnesota—have proposed new protections for rideshare drivers and food delivery workers.
At least 10 states have also considered programs that would make it easier for gig workers to access traditional workplace benefits, such as retirement or paid family leave. Meanwhile, regulatory agencies and courts in states including Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania have sought to force Uber, GoPuff, and other tech platforms to grant their drivers the same benefits as regular employees.
The push comes amid a resurgent workers’ rights movement in the United States and a global reconsideration of labor rights in the age of the gig economy. Since the start of the summer, both Australia and the European Union moved to strengthen workplace protections for gig workers, while the U.S. Department of Labor is expected to finalize a new rule that may reclassify some gig workers as employees as soon as October.