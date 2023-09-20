New York, Seattle are among the cities eyeing stronger protections for gig economy workers

Joshua Wood remembers days during the COVID-19 lockdown when New York City’s streets were practically empty, save for workers like him.

That experience convinced the 25-year-old Brooklynite—who makes deliveries for both Uber Eats and a package delivery service—that the gig economy needed some urgent changes.

Roughly one in 6 American adults have engaged in gig work for platforms such as Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, according to a 2021 report by the Pew Research Center. But while those jobs promise flexibility and a low barrier to entry, they often pay less on an hourly basis than the prevailing minimum wage and lack basic protections such as overtime, sick pay, and unemployment insurance.

“There was a sense among workers, coming off the pandemic, that something really needed to be done,” says Wood, a member of the labor group Los Deliveristas Unidos, which fights for gig worker benefits in New York City. “So much of the city is dependent on the work that we do—but if we want to make the conditions better for us, we have to be the ones to do it.”