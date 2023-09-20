Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

According to a survey, 83% of them are investing the same or more than they were last year.

J.P. Morgan: Women of color investors are on the rise

[Photo: Anna Shvets/Pexels]

BY Shalene Gupta1 minute read

Historically, women of color have experienced a wealth gap in the United States. A 2016 study found that Black women earn 65% as much as white men, and Hispanic women earn 58% as much.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management conducted a study of 1,000 Americans over the age of 25 with at least $25,000 in investment assets, in order to get an understanding of the state of investing for women of color. And here’s some good news: The results were somewhat encouraging.

The key takeaways:

  • Growing knowledge: 68% of Black women and 52% of Hispanic and Latina women say they are more knowledgeable about investing than they were five years ago.
  • Increasing investments: This year, 83% of women are investing the same or more than they were last year, compared to 74% of men.
  • Motivated by others: 68% of Black and Latina women say they are motivated to invest in order to pass wealth to future generations, while 66% of Black women and 70% of Latina woman say they want to invest to support their family and friends.

“Over the last several years, we’ve seen a growing democratization of educational resources and investing solutions across the industry,” said Kira Forbes, Black, Hispanic, and Latino team lead for J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Inclusive Investing. “While there are still opportunities to address, it’s promising to see the knowledge growth in these groups because it signals a step in the right direction in the journey to close the racial and gender wealth gaps.”

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shalene Gupta is a frequent contributor to Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news. She is the coauthor of The Power of Trust: How Companies Build It, Lose It, Regain It (Public Affairs, 2021) with Harvard Business School professor Sandra Sucher, and is currently working on a book about severe PMS, PMDD, and PME for Flatiron More

Explore Topics