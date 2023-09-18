Instacart’s valuation isn’t the disappointment that it might seem to be

In late 2020, the food delivery company DoorDash went public on the Nasdaq at $102 a share. It had $2.8 billion in annual revenue and no profits, but investors were not deterred: Demand for the company’s shares was so high that the stock rose 86% on the first day of trading, giving DoorDash a market cap of $72 billion.

Almost three years later, the food delivery company, Instacart, is going to hold its own IPO, going public at $28 to $30 a share. It has $2.5 billion in annual revenue, and is profitable. But it’s looking for, and should get, a valuation somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 billion. That’s a steep decline not just from DoorDash’s IPO, but from the $39 billion valuation that Instacart got when it did a private financing round in 2021.

From one angle, you could see that sharp drop in the value of Instacart—a CNN headline called it a “free fall”—as a sign that the company’s future business prospects have really fallen off a cliff. But in fact, its underlying business is doing fine. Instacart (which specializes in grocery delivery) isn’t growing its sales anywhere near as quickly as it was back in the pandemic days of 2020-2021, but it’s added a new revenue stream in the form of advertising (which now accounts for almost 30% of the company’s revenue), and over the past 12 months, it generated almost $500 million in EBITDA.

So why is Instacart valuing itself at a small fraction of what DoorDash did? Because investors have become far more rational and more demanding; and in response, companies have been forced to adopt a far more reasonable view of what they’re actually worth.