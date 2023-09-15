Instacart IPO price gets a boost ahead of stock listing day

Shares will be offered at an estimated range of $28 to $30, the company said Friday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which would value the company at up to $10 billion on a fully diluted basis. As the Financial Times first reported, the range marks an increase of about 7% from a previous estimate.

The company is selling a total of 22 million shares. As part of the deal, PepsiCo has also agreed to buy $175 million of Instacart’s Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock.

The move to increase the price was in part due to the success of British chip designer Arm’s debut on the Nasdaq exchange on Thursday, FT reports. Shares of the SoftBank-owned company rose 25% during its first day of trading, landing at around $63. The stock was up again in early trading on Friday.