Want to understand Elon Musk (and America)? This is the book to read—and it’s fiction

A provocative book title doesn’t always telegraph to readers what awaits inside. When it comes to those self-help books that include a naughty little swear on the cover, for instance, readers know to expect a heaping spoonful of spice to go along with the rote advice.

With a title like Kill the Rich, far more possibilities abound. Thankfully, authors Jack Allison and Kate Shapiro open their joint novel with the televised execution of Kim Kardashian, leaving zero room for misinterpretation. At that point, readers might (correctly) expect that the title is actually among the least provocative things about this book.

Kate Shapiro [Photo: Courtesy of Clash Books]

Kill the Rich is a work of speculative science fiction that feels meticulously tuned into the moment. It takes place in 2038 America—a nightmare of surveillance, privatization, and whatever comes after late-stage capitalism. It’s the least free version of freedom imaginable. Corporations have their own mercenary shock troops, Democratic and Republican parties have united into a single unit of “conventional wisdom” and “sensible politics,” and New York Times columnists are still posting Parks and Recreation gifs on Twitter. The authors then throw into this stew a maniacal, terminally online billionaire—who might seem a little familiar from real life—on a quest to assassinate the communist President of the United States, and let it all simmer.

Jack Allison [Photo: Courtesy of Clash Books]

What stands out most about the book is its scorched-earth approach to satire. There is not one worldview or way of being that escapes the authors’ acid pen. But sometimes, it can be a lot more illuminating to see society fully excoriated than to hear someone’s theoretical optimistic pitch about how to fix it.