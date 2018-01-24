9 Amazing Ursula K. Le Guin Moments That Remind Us She Was A Superhero

The world has lost a celestial talent in Ursula K. Le Guin, who passed away yesterday at the age of 88. The beloved author was mainly known for her science fiction and fantasy writing, but she had much more to offer than the well-thumbed paperbacks that adorned the bookshelves of multiple generations. She was a feminist hero, an ardent political activist for the left, a thoughtful essayist, and a sharp-tongued interviewee. As news of her passing spread online yesterday afternoon, writers of all stripes began to share favorite anecdotes about the author, illuminating some of the many multitudes she contained. These memories of the author go a long way toward explaining why so many loved Ursula K. Le Guin as a person every bit as much as they loved her writing.
Her Refusal to Blurb a Science Fiction Anthology With No Women
in 1987, Ursula K. Le Guin was asked to write a blurb for a science fiction anthology showcasing established & up-and-coming writers alike — yet there were no stories by women. this was Le Guin's response (sourced from Shaun Usher's Letters of Note) pic.twitter.com/swIBFJKJup
— priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) January 23, 2018
Her Anger at the Whitewashing of Her Material
Fun fact, Ursula K. Le Guin wrote Ged in A WIZARD OF EARTHSEA as having the appearance of a Native North American, specifically hoping to cast a Native actor if it were ever adapted
When they made a TV movie with a white dude she denounced the production loudly and at length
— Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) January 24, 2018
Proudly Releasing An Early Rejection Letter for What Became an Award-Winning Novel
A rejection letter for Ursula K. Le Guin's 'unreadable' The Left Hand of Darkness (winner of the 1970 Hugo Award) pic.twitter.com/N8wTIGtTX0
— Aerogramme Writers' Studio (@A_WritersStudio) January 24, 2018
Her Unwillingness to Indulge Certain Interview Questions—And Still Give A Beautiful Answer
Another lovely answer from our interview with Ursula Le Guin here. https://t.co/pEiUWAbVvr pic.twitter.com/OLk3nEk3vW
— Stig Abell (@StigAbell) January 24, 2018
Her Response to Being Called “Iconic”
When I once referred to Ursula K. Le Guin as an icon, her response was worth framing. An immortal, the news notwithstanding. pic.twitter.com/sKyqFBTJti
— Steve Duin (@SteveDuin) January 24, 2018
Her Rejection of Kellyanne Conway’s “Alternative Facts”
Early last year, Ursula Le Guin wrote to The Oregonian, on the subject of "alternative facts." https://t.co/uLsuni9j25 pic.twitter.com/FhvvQLuhFz
— Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) January 23, 2018
Her Political Activist Pride
Interviewing Ursula K Le Guin many years ago for Newsday, I asked her if she was political in her daily life. "Well, I go down to [Portland's] Pioneer Square at lunchtimes wearing a sandwich board that reads NO WAR. Is that political enough for you?"
— Claire Dederer (@ClaireDederer) January 23, 2018
Her Anti-Amazon, Anti-Capitalist Speech at the National Book Awards
I just learned that Ursula K. Le Guin has died. Her words are always with us. Some of them are written on my soul. I miss her as a glorious funny prickly person, & I miss her as the deepest and smartest of the writers, too. Still honoured I got to do this: https://t.co/U4mma5pJMw
— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 23, 2018
How She Wanted to Be Remembered
RIP Ursula K. Le Guin. This is what she said when asked how she would like to be defined as a writer. pic.twitter.com/nNouidpkcl
— Nick Ripatrazone (@nickripatrazone) January 23, 2018