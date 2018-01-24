9 Amazing Ursula K. Le Guin Moments That Remind Us She Was A Superhero

Her Refusal to Blurb a Science Fiction Anthology With No Women

in 1987, Ursula K. Le Guin was asked to write a blurb for a science fiction anthology showcasing established & up-and-coming writers alike — yet there were no stories by women. this was Le Guin's response (sourced from Shaun Usher's Letters of Note) pic.twitter.com/swIBFJKJup

Her Anger at the Whitewashing of Her Material

Fun fact, Ursula K. Le Guin wrote Ged in A WIZARD OF EARTHSEA as having the appearance of a Native North American, specifically hoping to cast a Native actor if it were ever adapted

When they made a TV movie with a white dude she denounced the production loudly and at length

— Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) January 24, 2018