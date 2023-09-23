Apple’s iOS 17 operating system for the iPhone has been out for almost a week now. It’s packed with new features, including a new visual way to share your details with others called NameDrop, downloadable offline maps in Apple Maps, and interactive home-screen widgets.

The iPhone Messages app, colloquially known as “iMessage,” also got a number of improvements, including a revamped tools menu to access all of your iMessage apps in one place, audio message transcription, and an improved search filter that helps you find what you’re looking for in past messages.

But while all of these iMessage improvements are welcome, they’re also unsatisfying. Many users were hoping that Apple would finally add some more basic improvements, including features that other popular messaging apps have had for years. Here’s what we’re still waiting for:

An archive function, to keep things tidy

An archive function is one of the most basic features of most messaging apps, including iMessage competitors WhatsApp and Signal. When you archive a chat, you essentially relegate it to a folder full of chats that are segregated from your most-used chat threads.