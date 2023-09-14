Where can I get the new COVID booster? This interactive map shows you

People can now get the newest COVID-19 booster shot . The boosters by Pfizer and Moderna were approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week and by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week. The boosters were specifically created to fight the XBB.1.5 variant, but they are also believed to be at least somewhat effective against fighting the currently circulating EG.5 and BA.2.86 variants. The CDC has recommended the updated COVID-19 vaccines for everyone aged six months and older.

But where can you get your updated booster? That’s easy to answer thanks to an interactive tool on the official Vaccines.gov website. The tool allows you to enter your zip code and then select which brand of COVID-19 vaccine you are looking for, as well as if the shot is for teens and adults or children.

[Screenshot: Vaccines.gov]

Results will appear on the next screen, where you can see pharmacies and other establishments providing the booster that matches your criteria on a map. You can also filter the results to show only places that have available appointments, the ability to vaccinate people of a certain age, and more.

While the cost of the booster will no longer be covered by the government, most people will be able to get it at no cost through their health insurance. And for the 30 million Americans without health insurance, the government is rolling out the Bridge Access Program, which will allow them to get the booster for free. Full details of that program are expected by the end of the week.