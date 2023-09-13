Should I get the new COVID-19 vaccine booster this fall? CDC guidance, insurance info, and more

After the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the newest COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer and Moderna last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now followed suit —the final hurdle for bringing the 2023 boosters to market in America.

Yesterday, an independent advisory panel voted that people should get the updated booster this fall. Both the Pfizer and Moderna boosters are based on RNA technology and, as CNBC notes, both boosters have shown that they are effective against the currently dominant COVID-19 strain, known as the EG.5 variant. The boosters were originally developed to fight the XBB.1.5 variant.

In addition, the boosters have shown promise in helping protect against the new BA.2.86 variant, which is not yet widespread but has alarmed experts due to the number of mutations it carries.

So, should you get the updated 2023 booster? The CDC is officially recommending that everyone aged six months and older get the booster this fall. “We have more tools than ever to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19,” CDC Director Mandy Cohen said. “CDC is now recommending updated COVID-19 vaccination for everyone six months and older to better protect you and your loved ones.”