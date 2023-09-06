Bitcoin millionaires and billionaires: Here’s how many crypto elites there are right now

It’s been a rough few years for bitcoin investors. Back in late 2021, the price of Bitcoin hit an all-time high of over $64,000 per coin. But since then, Bitcoin has plummeted by over 50%. At the time of this writing, one Bitcoin is sitting at just over $25,700.

But though Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies are down significantly from their 2021 peaks, today’s current price still results in plenty of users who are millionaires from their existing holdings, according to the 2023 Crypto Wealth Report from wealth and investment firm Henley & Partners, which uses data from global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth and other experts.

Here’s how Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies stand in regards to wealth derived from the digital tokens, according to the report:

Currently, there are 210 million Bitcoin users worldwide.

The total market cap of Bitcoin stands at $602 billion.

If you divide the number of Bitcoin users by Bitcoin's total market cap, the average Bitcoin user would have about $2,866 worth of Bitcoin. Of course, this is just the average.

Out of all 210 million Bitcoin users, the report says only six are Bitcoin billionaires. That is, six individuals hold at least a billion dollars in bitcoin each.

78 Bitcoin users are centimillionaires, which means that those individuals each hold at least $100 million worth of Bitcoin.

But when we get into Bitcoin millionaires, the numbers jump. The report says that there are 40,500 Bitcoin users worldwide, each of whom holds at least $1 million in Bitcoin.

But what about users of all cryptocurrencies combined? The report also breaks down those stats: