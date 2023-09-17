What Zoom learned from bringing employees back to the office

Even with the COVID-19 resurgence , most companies are initiating return-to-work policies. According to a recent study by workplace design and strategy firm Unispace, 72% of employers are mandating some form of in-person work. Ironically, one of those is Zoom , the company that became a foundational tool for remote work and learning during the pandemic.

“What some people don’t realize about us is that we have a lot of products and services beyond just Zoom meetings,” says Zoom’s chief people officer, Matthew Saxon. “We have a whole stack of things designed for the in-office experience. Zoom has been an in-office organization well before the pandemic started, and we will continue to do so.”

When it comes to designing work arrangements, Zoom is similar to other employers. Before the pandemic, the company worked predominantly in the office. In March 2020, Zoom employees swiftly shifted to remote working, experiencing the same growing pains as their customers.

“Our employees really banded together,” says Saxon. “It was a business moment when Zoom became the thing that kept children educated and companies going. That time really galvanized us as an organization. Obviously, we use our own services and solutions, and we’re thankful for it.”