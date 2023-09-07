Eileen Fisher’s new CEO wants you to buy fewer clothes

A year ago, a small but significant shift happened in the world of sustainable fashion. Eileen Fisher—the visionary designer who helped pioneer ethical clothing—decided to pass the reins of her company to a new CEO. Fisher, who founded her eponymous label in 1984, had managed both the creative and business aspects of her brand for nearly four decades. But at the age of 72, she was ready to entrust the day-to-day operations of her company to someone else; she wanted to focus on design, her first love.

The person she picked for the job was Lisa Williams, who previously served as Patagonia’s head of product. The choice made a lot of sense. Like Patagonia, Eileen Fisher is known for rejecting the overconsumption and overproduction that drives the fashion industry. Both brands create pieces that are durable and classic, as a way to encourage customers to buy less. They’ve both pioneered circular business models, creating ways to extend the life of garments through resale and responsibly recycling older pieces.

Over the past year, Williams has had a chance to grasp the challenge before her. Fisher tasked her with further reducing the company’s environmental footprint, including cutting the volume of garments it produces annually. At the same time, Williams must ensure that the company remains financially healthy, with growing revenue. Those two goals might seem at odds, but not for Williams. “This is the puzzle that I love,” she says. “One of the most intriguing parts of my job is proving that our business model really works.”

I sat down with Williams to discuss how the brand is actively scaling back on its production and why she is optimistic that the fashion industry can clean up its act. The conversation is a master class for any leader who wants to build an environmentally responsible business.