Edgy branding helped make Paqui’s One Chip Challenge a TikTok craze—and a brand disaster

BY Rob Walker4 minute read

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.



The Paqui chip brand, which places an emphasis on spiciness, spent years building a clever, irreverent, edgy, and apparently successful campaign promoting its snacks: a One Chip Challenge that dared consumers to eat a single mega-hot chip, sold in a coffin-shaped package. It seemed like all good, on-trend, and sales-boosting fun.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

And for a certain kind of brand, the dark side is actually not a bug in the challenge culture idea, it’s a feature. Even as they become thoroughly mainstream, social media fads often feel vaguely underground: any given post can land like a secret message clueing you in to off-the-radar happenings that your parents (or bosses or whoever) don’t know about. It’s a mode that resonates because of its apparent authenticity—even, or especially, if that includes a note of risk or danger. The One Chip Challenge, then, sounds like an overt attempt to convert the spirit of the TikTok challenge idea from a digital phenomenon into a physical commodity—the rough equivalent of opening an actual restaurant called Thai Food Near Me. And commoditizing TikTok fad-ness makes sense, given the platform’s increasing drift into commerce. But the One Chip Challenge actually dates back to 2016, well before TikTok reigned supreme in the U.S., and tapped into a slightly different, but not wholly unrelated, pair of trends beyond social media. One is elevating spicy food consumption into the realm of physical test, perhaps best exemplified by the Hot Ones YouTube series, which involves celebrities eating wings so spicy that they visibly suffer; this is arguably a spinoff of stunt/prank entertainment dating back to the “extreme” culture marketing fads of the 1990s.

[Photos: Paqui] The second trend is, to be blunt, aesthetics signifying danger and even death: The One Chip Challenge coffin package featured images of a skull and a snake. This isn’t terribly unusual, particularly for hot sauce and other spicy foodstuffs, or meant to be taken seriously. Trendy products like Liquid Death use such imagery with playful irony, and popular holidays of Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos commingle symbols of death with raucous celebration. So when Paqui marketing declared its 2021 Chip Challenge offering “the deadliest spice combination yet that will humble even the toughest of participants,” everybody understood there was a wink involved. In other words, Paqui’s branding was very on point—right up until the moment it turned deadly. To be clear, the death of a 14-year-old is a tragedy that transcends anything we can say about marketing or business, and we don’t currently know all the details. But we do know that Paqui, in pulling the product, published a statement noting that the One Chip Challenge is “intended for adults only” and the packaging includes “prominent labeling” to that effect. “We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings,” the statement continues. So while it adheres to “food safety standards,” the brand is pulling it out of “an abundance of caution.” We also now know, perhaps belatedly, that there were prior incidents—like three high school students hospitalized after trying the One Chip Challenge last year. (“Our #OneChipChallenge includes a safety disclaimer,” the company replied in part at the time.)