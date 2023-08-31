Supreme’s creative director Tremaine Emory departs, alleging ‘systemic racism’

BY Elizabeth Segran3 minute read

After only a year and a half, Tremaine Emory is leaving his position as creative director at the streetwear giant, Supreme. In his resignation letter, he said he believed that “systemic racism was at play within the structure of Supreme.”

Supreme was founded by James Jebbia 29 years ago. In 2020, VF Corp—which owns North Face-—acquired Supreme in a deal that valued the brand at $2.1 billion. Jebbia stayed on as CEO, but appointed Emory as creative director. Today, Supreme issued a statement acknowledging Emory’s departure. “This was the first time in 30 years where the company brought in a creative director,” it reads. “We are disappointed it did not work out with Tremaine and wish him the best of luck going forward.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tremaine Emory (@tremaineemory) In an Instagram post, Emory explained that he felt compelled to leave because of how Supreme’s senior management had handled a collaboration with Arthur Jafa, a Black artist whose work sometimes depicts the violence of slavery. The marketing campaign was meant to include “the depiction of Black men being hung and the freed slave Gordon pictured with his whip lashes on his back,” according to Emory. (The latter image is likely a reference to a well-known photo in the National Portrait Gallery of a formerly enslaved man whose back has been disfigured.) Emory says the imagery was pulled without his consent, leading him to resign.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The 1863 photograph known as Peter (formerly identified as “Gordon”) [among other titles], presumably the image being referenced in Emory’s caption. Note there are several frames from this portrait sitting. [Photo: McPherson & Oliver/Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery/United States Library of Congress] This past Tuesday, James Jebbia, Supreme’s head of HR and a representative from VF Corp, came to Emory’s house to talk through the reasons for his resignation. According to Emory, Jebbia admitted he should have talked to him before cancelling images from the Jafa collaboration, a decision made after one of the few other Black employees in Supreme’s design studio disagreed with its use. From it’s earliest days, Supreme has engaged with aspects of Black culture, including hip-hop and streetwear. Jebbia chose its name from John Coltrane’s iconic jazz song, “A Love Supreme,” and T-shirts have featured the image of Malcolm X. But there have always been questions about how the brand, which was founded by a white man, could engage in Black culture without somehow appropriating it or exploiting it. It’s a complicated question and one that came to a head in this alleged conflict over the Arthur Jafa collaboration. In Emory’s telling, he and the other Black designer had differing views on whether depictions of slavery should have a place in Supreme merchandise. The problem is that neither of these Black creatives were empowered to make the ultimate decision. Instead, according to Emory, it was Supreme’s predominantly white management that made the call. According to Emory’s Instagram post, the other Black employee has also resigned from Supreme.