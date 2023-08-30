Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Christy Turlington Burns, and more join Fast Company’s Innovation Festival

BY Fast Company Staff2 minute read

In a few short weeks, Fast Company will hold its 9th annual Innovation Festival in New York City—and we’ve added some exciting new speakers to the lineup including Gabrielle Union; Dwyane Wade; Tracee Ellis Ross; Christy Turlington Burns; Founder and CEO of Clare V., Clare Vivier; Alexa von Tobel, founder and managing partner of Inspired Capital; and Jesper Brodin, CEO of INGKA Holding.

From September 18-21, these speakers and many more will illuminate the best the Innovation Festival has to offer: bringing together boundary-pushing leaders across business, technology, and entertainment to unpack what’s driving their innovation and how they’re staying ahead of the curve in fast-paced industries. Power couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, cofounders of baby care line Proudly, will share how they’re innovating for inclusivity by creating products for melanated babies, as well as unlocking new potential in a multibillion-dollar industry. You’ll learn how brands including IKEA and Clare V. are leveraging their platforms for purpose, whether that’s setting new corporate benchmarks in the age of climate crisis as the world’s largest furniture retailer or pushing the possibilities for a better future within the fashion marketplace.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Also, we’ve added a fourth Taste of Innovation dinner experience—at the fast-growing Mexican chain Tacombi—to a lineup that already included SAGA, Le Bernardin, and Scarpetta. And what would the Innovation Festival be if we weren’t introducing some new experiences altogether? The Innovation Festival will host its first-ever film screening—an advance preview of Dumb Money, the story of the GameStop short squeeze—followed by a Q&A with writers and executive producers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo. Another first this year is handing you the mic to share your stories of innovation and breakthroughs—and be featured on our Most Innovative Companies podcast—through our Innovation Diaries series at the festival.