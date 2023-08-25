7 Fast Tracks you need to sign up for during Fast Company’s Innovation Festival

BY Yannise Jean5 minute read

Fast Company’s 9th annual Innovation Festival will reconvene in New York City on Sept 18 – 21.

Creative entrepreneurs, thought-provoking leaders, and innovative executives will take the stage to share insights that will give you the necessary blueprint for how to navigating the current world of tech and business. Our headlining speakers this year include Jesper Brodin, CEO of INGKA Holding; Tracee Ellis Ross, founder and CEO of Pattern Beauty; Slack CEO Lidiane Jones; co-founder of Humane Imran Chaudhri; and many more. This year, we also have exciting new offerings on our agenda including a movie screening, workouts and yoga sessions, and more. And it certainly wouldn’t be the Innovation Festival without Fast Tracks. Fast Tracks are Fast Company’s reimagining of a field trip where festival goers get a behind-the-scenes look at the world’s most innovative companies in New York City. You’ll have the chance to hear from the executives themselves about how they bring their ideas to life and what inspires them.

We have a stellar lineup of companies opening their doors for a variety of experiences and discussions including explorations of AI in fashion and design, virtual reality sports training, networking happy hours, and more. Below are a few highlights of our Fast Track sessions. But be sure to check out the full list of sessions and create your agenda via our festival site. The Evolution of Secondhand Shopping with Diane von Furstenberg

Presented by DVF x Archive

Sustainability has been the biggest buzz word in fashion over the past decade. Environmentally conscious consumers want clothes that last and look good. Earlier this year, DVF (Diane von Furstenberg) and Archive partnered to launch the DVF ReWrap resale program. In this session, Diane will discuss the history of her iconic brand and share the stories behind her favorite pieces. You’ll also hear from Archive’s co-founder and CEO Emily Gittins, and Archive’s brand partners Hanna Andersson and Faherty about how to launch a successful resale program, how they are making secondhand as exciting as shopping new, and ways they see their programs evolving. Day: Thursday, September 21



Barry’s Workout: Reinventing the Boutique Studio Model

Presented by Barry’s Big-box gym chains once dominated the fitness scene, only to be overtaken by the rise of boutique fitness studios in brick and mortar spaces. With the pandemic, a new wave of innovation and digital embrace swept over fitness and wellness companies. So what does resilience look like for a boutique fitness brand that has endured 25 years of economic hurdles, technological advancements, and ever-changing consumer habits? Hear from Barry’s Chief Development Officer and EVP of Operations, Adam Shane on how the brand has evolved its studio model over two decades to remain competitive. Experience Barry’s Ride x Lift class format and learn more about the strategic and forward-thinking ways Barry’s is engaging with their members daily. Attendees will take a full Ride x Lift class, followed by a Q&A and post-class mingling with Fuel Bar shakes.

Days: Monday, September 18 Exploring the Circular Economy with Luxuny Atelier

Presented by Luxuny Atelier Our culture favors profit over anything else which has led to environmental destruction. What does this mean for the luxury market? Join Luxuny for an inspiring conversation about the circular economy and how we can benefit from sustainable commerce. In this session, you’ll hear from leaders across all industries discuss sustainable pathways for the luxury market, listen to live music, and have the opportunity to network and mingle.

Day: Monday, September 18 The Magic of Inclusive Play: Sloomoo Institute Is Designing For The Kid In All of Us

Presented by Sloomoo Institute Sloomoo Institute brings the joys of childlike sensory play to people of all ages with their immersive contemporary slime experience across New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and more. Sloomoo will take you on a journey through senses with an interactive session discussing the science-backed benefits of slime, their commitment to inclusivity, and the booming experiential industry. You’ll get to immerse yourself in the world of Sloomoo by designing your own slime and get an exclusive tour of their underground slime kitchen.

Day: Tuesday, September 19 Attend A Special Taping of the Two-Time Emmy Award-Winning Daytime Talk Show, “Tamron Hall”

Presented by Tamron Hall Show Join this session for a taping of “Tamron Hall” season five, hosted and executive produced by award-winning journalist and author Tamron Hall. Attendees will visit the studio for her highly rated, Emmy-winning talk show, one of daytime’s most beloved, and take part in a post taping Q&A with Hall and executive producer Quiana Burns.

Day: Wednesday, September 20 Sonic Secrets: An Immersive Journey Into Audio Branding with Made Music Studio

Presented by Made Music Studio Join global sonic branding agency Made Music Studio in their world-class recording studio to experience an immersive playground of sound, complete with a listening session led by expert producers. Audio innovation has transformed sonic branding through all sectors including entertainment, social media, and industrial and experience design. You’ll learn how your favorite brands use cutting-edge audio technology to create their own identity, get an exclusive look at the Tostitos Remix generator, and have the opportunity to create your own remix.

Day: Wednesday, September 20 The Beauty Vanguard: Inside Glossier’s Retail Makeover

Presented by Glossier As a creative and design driven brand, Glossier’s experiential retail practices and memorable campaigns have become signature brand elements but also core business drivers. Join Glossier’s creative and design teams for an inside look into their transformational year during which the brand launched in more than 650 Sephora stores across North America and opened a flagship location in New York City. Along with a panel discussion, attendees will get a private tour of the 3,000 sq. foot space.