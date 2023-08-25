SpaceX sued by the Department of Justice for alleged discriminatory hiring

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a suit against Elon Musk’s SpaceX Thursday, alleging that the company has discriminated against refugees when hiring employees. SpaceX holds a number of government contracts with the United States.

According to the suit, between September 2018 and May 2022, SpaceX discouraged asylees and refugees from applying for employment and also refused to hire or consider them specifically due to their citizenship status. The government says that the company also falsely claimed in its job listings that positions were only available for United States citizens and green card holders due to federal export-control laws. SpaceX did not immediately respond to Fast Company’s request for comment.

“Asylees and refugees have overcome many obstacles in their lives, and unlawful employment discrimination based on their citizenship status should not be one of them,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “Through this lawsuit, we will hold SpaceX accountable for its illegal employment practices and seek relief that allows asylees and refugees to fairly compete for job opportunities and contribute their talents to SpaceX’s workforce.”

The suit pertains not only to such SpaceX positions as software engineers and business analysts that require advanced degrees, but also applies to positions like welders, baristas, and dishwashers.