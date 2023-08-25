Instacart IPO: 3 key takeaways from the company’s S-1 filing

It’s almost in the bag: Grocery delivery company Instacart is going to IPO. The company filed its Form S-1 with the SEC on Friday, but in a corresponding press release , said that “the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.”

What we do know is that the company intends to list its stock on Nasdaq under the “CART” ticker. It’s unclear when shares will begin trading, but when they do, it will likely mark one of the largest or most notable IPOs in the U.S. this year, including semiconductor company ARM, which recently announced IPO plans, and restaurant chain Cava’s IPO. An Instacart IPO may serve as a domino, too, in the sluggish IPO market. The most recent Global IPO Trends report from EY, comprising the second quarter of 2023, showed that IPO activity in the U.S. was down 17% year-over-year, with only 31 IPOs taking place during that three-month stretch. More than 1,000 companies went public during all of 2021, for comparison.

Here are three key takeaways from the company’s S-1.

Instacart is profitable

Instacart was most recently valued at $12 billion, according to reporting from The Information. And perhaps most importantly, the company is actually profitable. Per the company’s prospectus, it earned $114 million in net income during the second quarter of 2023, on revenue of $716 million. That’s following net income of $128 million from revenue of $759 million during Q1 2023.